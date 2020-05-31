Rossi balances nursing and volleyball

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nicole Rossi is now 3 1/2 years into her career as a nurse at Sentera Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach in the labor and delivery. The Beach native enjoys being of service to families who are becoming first time parents or getting a new addition. It seemed like yesterday she was a former three sport athlete at Ocean Lakes High School. Rossi would go on to being a high jumper at James Madison and sees similarities of her life as a student-athlete and now as a nurse. "Growing up in sports it was all about you know teamwork" she says. "Together with other people bringing your skills and achieve a common goal and the same thing goes with nursing. You know I have so many fabulous team members from different disciplines".