Roster released for Portsmouth Invitational Tournament field

The 69th edition gets underway April 12th-15th at Churchland High School.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — You could think of it as basketball's version of a job fair. The 69th edition of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament gets underway April 12th-15th this week at Churchland High School.

64 of the top college seniors from around the country will be in town along with scouts from all 30 NBA teams as well as international squads will be in attendance along with fans.

There will be a few local and state players that will be in it. Norfolk State great, Joe Bryant, Jr. who played at Lake Taylor High School, got a late call to be apart of it and will be among them. He's a 2-time all-MEAC Player Of The Year for the Spartans. Bryant will play in the Wednesday night 9pm game for Portsmouth Partnership when they take on K.D. Rounds.

The earlier game is at 7pm when Portsmouth Sports Club which has Petersburg native Rasir Bolton of Gonzaga. Bolton spent time at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia. His squad will take on Darius McGhee from Liberty University.

There's also Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts. He averaged 13 points a game and led the Hokies in rebounding with 7.4 per game. Mutts will play for Roger Brown's in the Thursday 7pm game when they face Jani King which has VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. on it.