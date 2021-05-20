Ruixin Liu, Wei-Ling Hsu share Pure Silk Championship lead at Kingsmill

Each golfer fired a first round 5 under 66 on Thursday.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Ruixin Liu birdied the final two holes late Thursday afternoon for a 5-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead with Wei-Ling Hsu in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship.

Liu opened with a 5-under 30 on the back nine, bogeyed Nos. 3 and 6 and rebounded with the birdies on the par-4 eighth and ninth holes at Kingsmill Resort. Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, the 22-year-old Chinese player won two of the first three events this year on the Symetra Tour.

Hsu had a bogey-free round in the morning. Winless in her seven-year LPGA Tour career, the 26-year-old Taiwanese player birdied the River Course's two front-nine par 5s and made three in a row on Nos. 12-14 in the morning round.

“I feel quite the same from very first hole all the way to the 18th,” Hsu said. “I just kept waiting. I know my feeling is pretty good right now, even finish four (pars) in a row. I just keep simple and then just stay focused.”

Sei Young Kim was a stroke back with Luna Sobron Galmes, Kelly Tan and Jiwon Jeon.

Kim made her lone bogey on the par-3 17th — her eighth hole of the round — when a tap-in lipped out.

“I just try to tap in, finish, and it’s lip out,” the 12-time tour winner said. “I was like, `What was that?' I’m like little shock. I told myself, `How stupid am I?'”

Stacy Lewis was at 68 with Elizabeth Szokol, Tiffany Joh, Ryann O’Toole and Megan Khang.

“Played really solid and made a couple par putts,” Lewis said. “Two lip-outs for birdies, but other than that it was good.”

Playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn, coming off a victory two weeks ago in her home LPGA Tour event in Thailand, opened with a 70. She won at Kingsmill in 2016 and 2018.

Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda also shot 70.

Lexi Thompson had a 73. She set the tournament record of 20-under 264 in 2017.