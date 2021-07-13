NC rules changed after Black softball player had to cut hair

The National Federation of High Schools removed language from one rule which had previously prohibited hard items to control the hair, including hair beads.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The national governing body for high school athletics has changed its softball rules after a Black player in North Carolina was forced to cut her hair because of the beads she was wearing.

The Charlotte Observer reports the National Federation of High Schools removed language from one rule which had previously prohibited hard items to control the hair, including hair beads.

Also head coverings worn for religious reasons will no longer require approval from state associations.