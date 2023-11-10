Rush vs. Cancer soccer game to benefit EVMS cancer research center

The Rush vs. Cancer game will take place at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. and is being put on by the Virginia Rush Soccer Club.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach-based soccer club is hosting a special game that will benefit Eastern Virginia Medical School's cancer research.

The Rush vs. Cancer game will take place at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. and is being put on by the Virginia Rush Soccer Club.

"On October 3, 2014, Virginia Rush held its first annual Rush vs. Cancer Event," the soccer club's website reads. "That year, four of Virginia Rush's Elite teams armed themselves in as much pink gear as they could manage and battled it out on the soccer field in order to raise awareness and funds for a noble cause, the fight against cancer. We are continuing the tradition."

The event will include coaches playing coaches in a heated soccer game, a blood drive, a DJ, a photo booth and pie a coach contest.