Russian invasion of Ukraine causes worry & concern for family of ODU tennis players

NORFOLK, Va. — Being on your own as a college student is hard enough. Now imagine being student/athletes like Old Dominion tennis players Yuliia Starodubtseva and Yevhen Sirous. Both have been at times, emotionally drained since Russian troops invaded their homeland last month. "It's a huge impact on our lives", says Sirous, a graduate student from Kharkiv. "You're just thinking of your family."
Starodubtseva, a senior from Kakhovka, has scoured various news outlets to find out the latest about her family members. It's been difficult while they try and balance academics and tennis. "Right away I think about what's happening and I feel guilty for being happy", she says. "I don't want to be. I'm not happy right now."
Neither player is going through this experience by themselves. They've got the full support of an ODU tennis community from the players to their coaches. "Just trying to do your best to be there for them in whatever capacity that might be", says women's head coach, Dominic Manilla.
Men's head coach, Dominik Mueller says he's amazed at how both Starodubtseva and Sirous embody their Ukranian roots. "The strength of those two. I think we've all seen it. The Ukranian people in general. The fight they're putting up. The pride. I don't know if there's a lot of countries out there where people would defend their country to the last beat."