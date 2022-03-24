Russian invasion of Ukraine causes worry & concern for family of ODU tennis players

Yuliia Starodubtseva and Yevhen Sirous have been trying to balance their lives as student/athletes for ODU as the war continues in their homeland of Ukraine.

NORFOLK, Va. — Being on your own as a college student is hard enough. Now imagine being student/athletes like Old Dominion tennis players Yuliia Starodubtseva and Yevhen Sirous. Both have been at times, emotionally drained since Russian troops invaded their homeland last month. "It's a huge impact on our lives", says Sirous, a graduate student from Kharkiv. "You're just thinking of your family."

Starodubtseva, a senior from Kakhovka, has scoured various news outlets to find out the latest about her family members. It's been difficult while they try and balance academics and tennis. "Right away I think about what's happening and I feel guilty for being happy", she says. "I don't want to be. I'm not happy right now."

Neither player is going through this experience by themselves. They've got the full support of an ODU tennis community from the players to their coaches. "Just trying to do your best to be there for them in whatever capacity that might be", says women's head coach, Dominic Manilla.