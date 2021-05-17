x
Ryan Kerrigan to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles

Washington's all-time sack leader is hoping for a little more playing time at age 32.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. He was Washington's first round draft pick in 2011.

 Kerrigan had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the NFC East champions but played a career-low 38 percent of the snaps. He joins veteran Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat on Philadelphia’s defensive end rotation. The Eagles had 49 sacks last season. Graham led the team with eight.