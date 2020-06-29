x
Ryan Zimmerman to sit out 2020 baseball season

The decision was based on his health and family health in midst of pandemic.
Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After serious consideration, Ryan Zimmerman is opting out of the 2020 season, citing health concerns for him and his family in the middle of the pandemic.

Zimmerman is a Kellam High School and UVA alum. He won a World Series with the Washington Nationals last season. 

Zimmerman has three young children, including a newborn and a mother who is very much in the high-risk category.

Zimmerman is 35 years old and is a 15-year major league baseball veteran.

In his statement, he clarified that he is not retiring at this time. He has not decided his baseball future beyond the 2020 season.