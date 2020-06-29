Ryan Zimmerman to sit out 2020 baseball season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After serious consideration, Ryan Zimmerman is opting out of the 2020 season, citing health concerns for him and his family in the middle of the pandemic.
Zimmerman is a Kellam High School and UVA alum. He won a World Series with the Washington Nationals last season.
Zimmerman has three young children, including a newborn and a mother who is very much in the high-risk category.
Zimmerman is 35 years old and is a 15-year major league baseball veteran.
In his statement, he clarified that he is not retiring at this time. He has not decided his baseball future beyond the 2020 season.