Ryan Zimmerman to sit out 2020 baseball season

The decision was based on his health and family health in midst of pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After serious consideration, Ryan Zimmerman is opting out of the 2020 season, citing health concerns for him and his family in the middle of the pandemic.

Zimmerman is a Kellam High School and UVA alum. He won a World Series with the Washington Nationals last season.

Zimmerman has three young children, including a newborn and a mother who is very much in the high-risk category.

Zimmerman is 35 years old and is a 15-year major league baseball veteran.