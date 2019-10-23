VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's fair to say when Ryan Zimmerman was a young lad he was kind of skinny. His dad Keith says, "We told him we'd throw him a party when he got to 100 pounds. He got to 100 pounds, but then he went back to 96. So when he got to 100 and stayed there for over a week, we had a little party." Ryan has filled out nicely thank you.

No doubt he's the heart of the Washington Nationals franchise as they make their first trip to the World Series.

We caught up with his parents Keith and Cheryl to get all the good stories about their son growing up in Virginia Beach.

Cheryl has battled multiple sclerosis for over 20 years. Keith, Cheryl, Ryan and his brother Shawn has been raising money for 14 years with their ziMS Foundation. So far they've brought in $5 million in the fight against MS and neurological disorders.