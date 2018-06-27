NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The safety net at the Norfolk Tides ballpark, Harbor Park, is going to be extended.

The Norfolk Tides announced on Wednesday that the new netting will expand to the far ends of each dugout. Construction is expected to be completed by Thursday, July 12. The net is expected to protect fans and minimize injuries from foul balls and bats entering the stands.

"Fan safety is our first priority at Harbor Park, and this extended netting will help keep even more fans protected from any objects that leave the field of play," said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "We are confident that this upgrade will provide fans with an extra sense of security while still allowing for an unobstructed view of the action on the field."

The company hired to replace the current net has installed netting at more than 50 Major and minor league parks.

