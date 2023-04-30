Saldiveri, Hawkins and Kuntz make up first ever three- man draft class in ODU football history

When Zack Kuntz was drafted in round 7 pick 220 to the New York Jets, it marked the most draft selections in program history with three Monarchs being picked.

Nick Saldiveri received a phone call precisely at the start of round 4 when day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft resumed on Saturday. The Saints made a trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire the pick and he was the first named called, the 103rd overall pick to the New Orleans Saints. Saldiveri was an All-Sun Belt second team honoree in 2022 and has the unique ability to adapt quickly to any position on the offensive line.

Representative for Autism Acceptance Month & KultureCity, Isabella announced Nick Saldiveri to the Saints! 🖤



📺 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/s3lr63nSBI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2023

It was only the start for the Monarchs whose 2023 draft class will go down in the record books. In round 6, the New York Giants drafted cornerback Tre Hawkins III with the 209th overall pick and in round 7 with the 220th overall pick the New York Jets picked tight end Zack Kuntz who will be a new target for 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Hawkins, a 6-3, 195-pounder from Temple, Texas, started 25 games for the Monarchs over the past two seasons and set a single-season record for tackles by a cornerback with 76 in 2021.

Kuntz transferred to Old Dominion from Penn State ahead of the 2021 season and immediately had an impact. That year, he caught 73 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns earning him first team All Conference USA recognition. In his final season he only played 5 games due to a season ending knee injury. His combine performance however, put him on many NFL teams radar- 4.55 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical. At 6'7'' 255 pounds, he was the tallest player ever to jump 40 inches.

2019 saw two players drafted out of Old Dominion- Oshane Ximines in round 3, the highest ever draft selection out of the program, and Travis Fulgham in round 6. 2023 has since topped that with the first three- man draft class in ODU football history.