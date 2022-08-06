Samuel & Smith lead Granby softball & baseball to state semis

The two pitchers have provided a push for the Comet programs as they reach the state semifinals together.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's definitely a special buzz around Granby High School these days. The softball team (18-4) is in the state semifinals for the first time under head coach, Brandon Hairston. He's relied on pitcher, Mackenzie Samuel.

The senior has enjoyed that both squads are chasing championships. "It's very cool", she says. "They understand the struggles. They understand the achievements. They understand it all."

Samuel pitched a 5-hit shutout as the Comets won over Kempsville in the state quarterfinals 3-0. They'll face Stone Bridge on Friday at 10am. "She's a great role model for the girls", says head coach Brandon Hairston. "That's everything you want out of a senior and also one of your starting pitchers."

The Comet baseball team (20-4) has gotten plenty from sophomore righthander, Daniel Smith.

He pitched a shutout in the state quarters as Granby blanked defending Class 5 champion, Cox High School 5-0, and feels inspiration from the softball team as well. "It's pretty interesting", he says. Neither one of us has made it this far so we're all in the same boat."