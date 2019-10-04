WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — In just over a month, the LPGA stars will be returning to Kingsmill. They'll be playing a tournament with a new name, the Pure Silk Championship presented by Visit Williamsburg. Finally, with Pure Silk the event has a title sponsor. It's the first time in the 37 years of pro golf at Kingsmill that the title sponsor isn't the owner of the resort.

144 of the best women golfers in the world will be teeing it up. As tournament director Matthew Schulze puts it, "They're the best athletes I've ever been around. They're just so gracious about everything we ask them to do. They take care of our sponsors. They take care of the fans. They spend as much time as they can to embrace the area, the community and the people that come to watch them play golf."