Schobel taken No. 68 overall in MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES — At No. 68 overall, Tanner Schobel was chosen by the Minnesota Twins during Competitive Balance Round B – a supplemental round that rewards low-revenue and small-market MLB clubs with additional draft picks.

Joining Gavin Cross among American League Central organizations, the Tech sophomore narrowly beat out Chad Pinder (No. 71 overall, 2013) for the title of the program's highest all-time pick among shortstops, now ranking as the Hokies' fourth highest position player to be taken all-time. TheWilliamsburg native played his high school ball at Walsingham Academy.



Third-year catcher Cade Hunter was taken in the 5th round to the Cincinnati Reds.