Scott-Grayson & Jenkins lead Old Dominion past Georgia St.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 24 points in Old Dominion's 70-58 win against Georgia State on Thursday night.
Scott-Grayson added nine rebounds and five assists for the Monarchs (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. Bryce Baker shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.
Evan Johnson led the Panthers (9-10, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, five assists and two steals. Ja'Heim Hudson added 12 points and eight rebounds for Georgia State. In addition, Brenden Tucker had 12 points.