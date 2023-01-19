x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Scott-Grayson & Jenkins lead Old Dominion past Georgia St.

Tyree Scott-Grayson and Chaunce Jenkins had 24 and 21 points respectively as the Monarchs topped the Panthers Thursday night 70-58.

More Videos

NORFOLK, Va. —  Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 24 points in Old Dominion's 70-58 win against Georgia State on Thursday night.

Scott-Grayson added nine rebounds and five assists for the Monarchs (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. Bryce Baker shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Evan Johnson led the Panthers (9-10, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, five assists and two steals. Ja'Heim Hudson added 12 points and eight rebounds for Georgia State. In addition, Brenden Tucker had 12 points.

Before You Leave, Check This Out