Scott-Grayson scores 26 in Old Dominion win over Furman

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 26 points, distributed six assists and had five rebounds and Old Dominion beat Furman 82-77 on Friday.

Imo Essien and Ben Stanley each scored 13 points for the Monarchs (3-2).

Mike Bothwell scored 23 points, distributed five assists and had two steals for Furman (2-2), JP Pegues scored 20 points and Jalen Slawson finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals.