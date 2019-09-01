Scott Johnson started his teaching and football coaching career when Jimmy Carter was in office as president in 1979. 40 years later, he says it's time to retire. Johnson announcing Tuesday evening he's stepping down as head football coach at Oscar Smith High School after two seasons. His record there was 23-6 and were 11-2 this past season. The 61 year old is also retiring as a history teacher.

Johnson started his coaching career as an assistant at Indian River where the Braves won a state title in 1996. He was also an assistant with Lew Johnston at Western Branch for several years before taking over for him in 2007.

He then came over as an assistant with the Tigers in 2016 under the late Bill Dee as head coach. After Dee passed away, Johnson then took over for his final 2 years at Oscar Smith. He will retire at the end of the school year.