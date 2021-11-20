Seahawks top Raiders; capture VISAA Division II title

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Atlantic Shores completed their season of perfection. The Seahawks (12-0) got 174 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown from Kai Hodges as they beat North Cross (Roanoke) 36-26 to capture the VISAA Division II state title Friday night.

No one was happier than their head coach, Wayne Lance. "It's been a long two years to be able to come back and play this game", he smiled. "What an awesome team. What an awesome group to have out here and I'm just so proud of these guys."