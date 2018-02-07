Saying through his Twitter account that it was "Time for the Chapter", Seattle Seahawks Safety and Norfolk native, Kam Chancellor gave indications that he was retiring from the NFL on Sunday night. The 4-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion said, "To walk away from the game by choice is one thing, to walk away from the game because of the risk of paralysis is another. My final test showed no healing".

The former Maury Commodore and Virginia Tech Hokie suffered from a neck injury during Week 10 of the regular season and wound up on injured reserve. Chancellor, who's 30, played all 8 years of his career in Seattle.

