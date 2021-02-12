Shockwave in Charlottesville: Bronco Mendenhall resigns

After 31 straight year of coaching football, Mendenhall says it's time to reassess

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Bronco Mendenhall stressed that it's been 31 straight years of coaching football and now was the right time to make a change, "Clearly this week there was a sense of clarity to me that I needed to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent, with my wife as a partner, our future and the next chapter of our lives." And with that, Mendenhall is stepping down as the Cavaliers head coach after their bowl game.

Mendenhall has been at UVA for the last 6 years. Virginia's athletic director and school president asked Mendenhall to stay. This was his call. He says even his wife was surprised if not shocked by the decision. Then he added, "I believe a renewal and a pause and a reframing and a reinventing and a reconnecting is necessary to then become the very best person I can be moving forward. And as you know my passion and my wife's passion, we love to teach and inspire and build people, young people especially. And I know what that takes."