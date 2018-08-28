Shon Mitchell was the starting quarterback for the high school powerhouse Oscar Smith as a 14 year old freshman. Last year he became the first freshman to start for William and Mary since 1975. He will be the starter again for the Tribe when the season kicks off this Saturday at Bucknell.

Mitchell seems to be built to handle the pressure as he says, "Staying cool, calm and collected, I think one of the biggest things for me to embrace this journey."

Tribe head coach Jimmye Laycock says Mitchell is smart and understands the offense. He added that Mitchell is consistent, plus, "He has a little bit of an aura about him. I feel like the other players are confident in him."

