DOHA, Qatar — Simone Biles continues to dazzle the world with her dominance in gymnastics. She won her fourth all-around title at the world gymnastics championships Thursday in Qatar. That’s more than any other woman ever.

The Spring native also extended her winning streak, which began at the U.S. championships in 2013 and includes the Rio Olympics, where she won four gold medals, including the all-around.

Don’t just dream of a place on the podium. Dream of a place in history. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/LWHGKZ6i1F — Nike (@Nike) November 1, 2018

This was far from Biles' best performance, but still amazing considering she competed with a kidney stone.

Biles fell twice, on vault and balance beam, and put one foot out of bounds on her first tumbling pass on floor exercise. But her huge advantage in difficulty carried her to the title. She finished with 57.491 points, 1.693 points ahead of Japan’s Mai Murakami.

RELATED: Simone Biles dominates at world championships despite kidney stone

Morgan Hurd, who won the world title last year while Biles was taking time off, won the bronze medal.

Even with the mistakes, it was Biles’ largest margin of victory at the world championships. Only her victory in Rio, by 2.1 points, was bigger. When the total flashed on the screen, Biles’ eyes widened and she broke into a relieved grin.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

PHOTOS: Simone Biles competes at US championships

PHOTOS: Simone Biles competes at 2018 US Championships

Biles is so dominant, so athletically superior, the joke has been that she could fall two or three times and still win. She proved that Thursday, where she was clearly not her best. Whether it was the kidney stone that kept her in the emergency room until 1 a.m. the night before qualifying, the expectations or simply a bad day, Biles wasn’t herself from the start.

She opened with the vault that is now named for her, a roundoff with a half-twist onto the vaulting table and then a front double full somersault off. It’s so difficult even some of the top men don’t bother trying it, and Biles’ left arm appeared to slip on the table.

ALSO READ: Simone Biles, Laura Bush among inductees into Texas Women's Hall of Fame

That kept her from getting enough height on her somersaults to pull off her landing. She landed on the very backs of her heels and fell backward onto the mat, drawing a gasp from the crowd.

Because of the vault’s difficulty, however, she scored a 14.533, which left her in third place.

Biles rebounded with a monster routine on uneven bars, previously her “worst” event. She was aggressive throughout, flitting from bar to bar like a hummingbird. She got so high on her double twisting-double somersault dismount she might have changed a light bulb or two, though she was slightly crooked on her landing.

Still, her 14.725 moved her back ahead of Hurd.

On balance beam, she fell on a front aerial somersault with a half twist, her left foot landing on the edge of the beam. She tried to save it, but couldn’t and had to jump off the beam. She also had a big wobble on her front piked somersault, where she had to grab the beam during the team final, and looked awfully close to the edge of the beam on her dismount.

She was clearly furious as she climbed off the podium, not reacting when coach Laurent Landi put an arm around her shoulders as encouragement.

But she carried a 0.092 lead into the final rotation, and there’s no one who comes close to her acrobatics or sass on floor exercise. She got so much power on her first pass it carried her briefly out of bounds, but the rest of her routine was flawless.

By the end, Landi was clapping his hands over his head. Biles was smiling as she climbed off the podium, champion once more.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM