VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Collin Graham is in Minneapolis for this year's edition of the X-Games. That's a major breakthrough for the skateboarder from Virginia Beach.

If he does well there, he said it's just the beginning.

"It would be life-changing. It would open up so many opportunities," Graham said.

There are three disciplines in skateboarding. They are: park, vert, and street. Graham is trying to master all three, but for the X-games, his focus is on park.

Even though this is his first appearance in the competition, he's not intimidated.

"We're all friends. We hang out together. We celebrate together, compete against each other," explained Graham. "It's a rivalry, but at the same time, it's all love, and we're having fun doing skateboarding, doing what we love, and trying to make a living off of it."