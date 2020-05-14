Catching up with: Collin Graham

The Virginia Beach native talks about his 1st X Games appearance and waiting out the coronavirus.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Collin Graham has come a long way from his time at the skatepark at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach. He got the ultimate prize less than a year ago when he made his first ever appearance at the X Games from Minneapolis, Minnesota last summer. "It's definitely an eye opener", he said of the experience. "Just seeing how good everyone is."

The 23 year old would continue to do events, but he and his fellow skateboarders would have their season come to an abrupt halt like many in the sports world due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Only getting to skate at one or two friends backyards that have ramps there."