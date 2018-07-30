The Alabama Crimson Tide have built a modern dynasty thanks in large part to stellar defense against the run. Now the Washington Redskins are hoping that championship DNA bleeds into their league worst run defense.

The 'Skins have used consecutive first round picks on Alabama interior defensive lineman, hoping to replicate the Crimson Tide's run suffocating ways, and the championship contention that has come with it at the college level. Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne will anchor the defense from the inside out just as they did in Tuscaloosa.

Allen, taken 17th in the 2017 draft, missed all but 5 games last year do to a foot injury, but in those 5 games the team was noticeably better against the run. Da'Ron Payne has been one of the top lineman in college football for multiple years, and sounds ready to show why he was taken 13th in this years draft.

Together the 'Bama boys hope to replicate their SEC success in the NFL.

