Washington's Smith, Foster beat the odds

Two players, each with their own unique set of circumstances, take the next step

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Neither has seen the field since 2018.

Linebacker Reuben Foster was picked up by the Washington Football Team after being released by the San Francisco 49ers following a domestic violence accusation. The since dropped allegation was the last in a strong of off the field incidents stretching all the way back to Foster's time at the University of Alabama.

After being cleared to play by the Commissioner's office, Foster stepped onto the field for his first day of training camp in Washington, and promptly tore his ACL.

Whether the extra time off was necessary for his growth or not, Foster certainly sounds as though he hasn't wasted the opportunity for self reflection.

"I've grown a lot, just being humble, vulnerable, an understanding of a lot of things....life, like a real understanding of life," says Foster of his personal change.

One thing that never changed, "I've always loved this game, I'm crazy for this game, I feel like God put me right here and said that's a football child."

There's not much more Alex Smith can do to prove he's a football child as well.

Why else would he still be going.

In November of 2018, Smith suffered as bad a leg injury as we've seen on a football field. What already appeared to be career ending nearly turned into amputation after a post surgery infection.

Speaking of surgery, he's had 17 in total, effectively re-arranging his leg. Despite all of this, Smith was cleared for football related activities today, and activated on the Washington Football Team's roster.