So, you think you can curl?

The answer is you can! But also you kind of can't

RICHMOND, Va. — It's a time honored Olympic tradition. Every two years the Games bring a set of more obscure sports to our television screens. The sports that don't have major professional billion dollar leagues in the United States. Come combination of their general anonymity and peculiar form leads to similar hypothesis on couches across the country.

"I could do that," or some variation of it is uttered regularly as new games come across the screen. This may not be true for any game more so than curling. The Winter sport staple has just enough of an everyman look to it that casual fans feel compelled to hijacks its participation.

The conclusion is two fold. YES, you can in fact curl. The Curling Club of Virginia has an 11 week season full of recreational players that have fallen in love with the sport.

Then there's the second part, NO you could not make the Olympic Curling team if you trained for a month, a year, now on.

"The people that are out at the Olympics have been curling since they were three, four, five years old. They make it look incredibly easy, but there is nothing easy about standing on Teflon on ice and trying to precisely slide 42 pounds 150 feet and get it within an inch of where you're trying to get it," says Matt Athayde, an avid recreational curler.