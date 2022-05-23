Soccer footprint expanding on Peninsula

From youth participation to a professional team drawing weekly crowds, the area is experiencing a mini soccer boom

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's the season opener for Lionsbridge FC, the Newport News professional soccer team embarking on another USL League 2 season. The squad is knotted at zero with Greenville United when midfielder Andrew Bennett rips a shot from about 30 yards out. The Greenville keeper leaps in the air and fully extends to tip the shot over the bar.

A hopeful cheer is succumbed by a groan from the sizeable crowd at Towne Bank Stadium. No such groan comes from the fans closest to the action, however, as six ball boys rotate around the field taking in the spectacle. After Bennett's shot scoots over the bar, the youngster's take a second to pick their jaws up off the floor before resuming their sideline duties.

They each play on a local youth soccer club in the area. The type of club that hasn't always been a mainstay on in Hampton or Newport News. The area is sandwiched between Williamsburg and Virginia Beach, two 757 soccer powerhouses.

"There is a large soccer presence in Williamsburg, but the Peninsula, Newport News and Hampton, not so much. Sometimes those kids can be torn between Williamsburg and the beach," says Vicki Signorelli, the Director of Coaching Development for VIP United, a youth soccer program based in Hampton. United focuses on 3 to 8 years old, instilling the foundation necessary for success in the sport. A soccer player for life, she's focused on helping grow the game in an area rife with opportunity, calling the area an untapped market.