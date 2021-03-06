x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Sports

Softball shocker: JMU stuns #1 ranked Oklahoma in World Series

The Dukes beat the Sooners 4-3 in extra innings in the opening round of the Women's College World Series
Credit: AP
James Madison celebrates following a Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. James Madison beat top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight inning. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kate Gordon cranked a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series. It was James Madison’s first World Series game.

 The Dukes got the win against a program that won national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017 and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2019. Alexander threw 129 pitches and struck out nine. Shannon Saile pitched a complete game for Oklahoma. She gave up three hits and struck out nine.

Next up, JMU will take on Oklahoma City in the winner's bracket Friday at 7 p.m.