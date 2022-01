It will happen in July and there will be an official announcement as early as next week

HAMPTON, Va. — A source to the 13NewsNow sports department says that Hampton University will definitely be joining the Colonial Athletic Association. The story broke last week that the Pirates would most likely join the CAA. This confirms it.

Hampton left the MEAC in 2017 to join the Big South. Most likely the move to the CAA will happen this summer.