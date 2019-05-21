ASHBURN, Va. — The Redskins took a chance when they signed former 49ers linebacker, Reuben Foster in the off season. Instead, Foster won't see the field this season. ESPN is reporting the injury Foster suffered today at OTA is a torn ACL.

Foster went down on one of the first plays of the Organized Team Activity practice. He stepped on the foot of an offensive lineman.

The Redskins had slotted in the former 2017 first round draft pick as a starter at inside linebacker.

Foster and the Redskins were at the center of controversy when the team signed Foster 3 days after he was charged with domestic violence. The charge was later dropped. The NFL handed Foster a 2 game suspension in 2018 following a weapons charge that was reduced and a drug offense that was later dismissed.