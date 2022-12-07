Spartan baseball finds a home, chance at automatic NCAA bid

The MEAC will partner with the Northeastern Conference, creating an 11 team baseball conference

NORFOLK, Va. — Conference realignment at the highest levels of college athletics have received a bulk of the sports media attention this summer. Driven by football, college athletics are careening towards an unprecedented place. While the power 5 conferences may grab all the headlines, they are not the only ones being impacted by conference hopping.

Over the last few years the MEAC has also seen a rash of defections. North Carolina A&T left for the Big South while Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman departed for the SWAC. Couple those moves with North Carolina Central cutting their baseball program all together, and suddenly the MEAC found itself with 4 active baseball programs.

Norfolk State, Coppin State, Delaware State and Maryland Eastern Shore battled for a spot in the NCAA tournament throughout 2022, with Coppin State prevailing. That tournament bid, however, was granted only after the conference received an exemption from the NCAA. The exemption was required because the minimum number of participating schools needed to qualify for an automatic NCAA tournament bid is 6, two more than the MEAC was left with.

Tuesday the conference announced a partnership with the Northeastern Conference, allowing the 4 remaining baseball teams to join the existing 7 team NEC league. The move allows Norfolk State and its 3 MEAC counterparts to maintain a chance at that automatic NCAA tourney bid, while also bolstering their baseball schedules. The NEC consists of schools ranging up and down the Northeastern region of the country.