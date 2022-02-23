Spartan men grab 11th MEAC Indoor Track title; women with an impressive 2nd

Kai Cole capped his stellar indoor season with a pair of MEAC titles, while freshman Leslie Young was runner-up in the shot put for the women.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kai Cole capped his stellar indoor season with a pair of MEAC titles in the 60 and 200 meters on Wednesday, leading the Norfolk State men’s track and field team to the team title at the 2022 MEAC Indoor Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Cole registered personal records in both the 60 (6.66) and 200 (20.77) to help the Spartans clinch their first conference indoor championship since 2013. NSU finished the meet with 175 points. Howard was second with 125.

Cole wasn’t alone atop the medal stand on Wednesday, as Trequan Barnes (47.02) won the 400 meters and Regan Kimtai (4:21.98) crossed first in the mile.



Wednesday was a memorable day all around for the NSU sprinters. In addition to sweeping the 60, 200 and 400, the Spartans also showcased their depth. Anthony Franklin placed third in the 60 (6.79) and second in the 200, winning his heat in a PR of 21.01 seconds. Trequan Barnes also placed fourth in the 200 (21.16).



In the 400, Dazon Harrison won his heat and placed fourth overall in a season-best 48.04. Savien Hayes came in eighth.



NSU also got key points in the distance events, with Evans Cheruiuyot placing third in the 3,000 and Meshack Kipchirchir fourth. Kimutai capped his day with a fourth-place finish in the 800.



The Spartans also performed well in the field. Isaac Haywood led four Spartans who scored in the triple jump with a second-place finish. He PRed in his first jump, 50-1.25. Rodric Cox-Cooper finished fifth, Camren Wynder-Hill seventh and Joshua Peterson eighth.



In the pole vault, Kalon Jeffery set a new personal-best by clearing 12-9.5 to win the bronze medal.



NSU also had two athletes score in the 60 hurdles, as Antaeveon Payne finished sixth and Joshua Sutton seventh.

On the women's side, Malika Pride earned a pair of top-three finishes in the sprints and Leslie Young was runner-up in the shot put to propel the Norfolk State women’s track and field team to a runner-up finish Wednesday.