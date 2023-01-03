Spartan women extend their win streak to three straight

Three NSU players were in double figures as they cruised past Chicago State 86-53 on Tuesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three Norfolk State University women's basketball players scored in double figures as the Spartans rolled past Chicago State, 86-53, on Tuesday night at the Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

Norfolk State (12-3), returned from the 10-day layoff, and showed absolutely no rust as the Spartans led 38-28 at the half, before using a 27-4 run over the first seven minutes of the third quarter to pull away from Chicago State

Deja Francis paced NSU with 23 points, including eight free throws, with five assists, five steals and grabbed a pair of rebounds. Kierra Wheeler just missed a double-double, with 12 points, eight boards, two blocked shots, one assist and one steal. Camille Downs registered 11 points, eight boards, two steals and one assist.

Janiah Newell led Chicago State with 14 points, along with three rebounds and a pair of assists. Ahlea Myers registered 12 points, two rebounds, one assists and one steal.

The Spartans raced out to a 13-2 lead to open the game after a layup by Downs with just over six minutes left in the first quarter.

Norfolk State quickly extended the margin to 21-7 after a layup by back-to-back layups by Wheeler with 2:56 remaining.

Chicago State (0-19) used a 10-4 run over the final two-minutes minutes, closing the deficit to 25-17 at the end of the first period.

The Spartans opened the second just as hot as the first period, using an 11-3 run, capped by an Alana Swift jumper, pushing the NSU advantage to 36-20 with 4:02 remaining.

The Cougars, on the heels of a 8-2 run, trimmed the margin to 38-28 right before the half.

Norfolk State began the third period on fire, using a commanding 27-4 run, while holding Chicago State to just one field goal during the first seven minutes, stretching the the advantage to 65-33.

The Spartans continued their dominance throughout the period, taking a 71-35 into the final quarter.