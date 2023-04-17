NSU Spartan women honored via light rail

The MEAC champions received their latest honor from the city of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State women's basketball team ended a 21-year championship drought when they won the 2023 MEAC tournament. Their first appearance in the 2023 NCAA tournament followed, along with an impressive showing against then undefeated South Carolina.

It was a whirlwind of unforgettable moments and enduring history. The Spartans have caught their breath and caught up on sleep, but the accolades and honors haven't stopped rolling in. This afternoon, it was the city of Norfolk's turn.

"It's the city we play in, that we love and respect so much, so for them to do that for us, it just shows the love that they have for us," starting forward Kierra Wheele saidr.

That love will be showcased throughout the city of Norfolk in the near future.

"We're on the Tide! I take my kids to Tides games on the Tide," Coach Larry Vickers, standing in front of his team's pictures adorning Norfolk's most visible public transport, said.

Pictures from the team's MEAC championship celebration came to life as the train pulled up following a ceremony. For a team that has seen upsets, buzzer beaters and everything in between, a degree of awe still managed to creep in.

"At first I was stuck, I was like wait is this real? This is the nicest, craziest thing," Makoye Diawara said. She was describing the Spartan themed train but could just have easily been talking about the last two months for the 2022-23 Spartans.