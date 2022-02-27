Spartan women trounce South Carolina State

Camille Downs came up one steal short of a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals, and five assists in the 68-29 win.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State cruised past South Carolina State 68-29 on Saturday behind an all-time performance from Camille Downs. The senior guard came up one steal short of a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals, and five assists.

Coming off two straight losses in Baltimore, Md. last weekend, the Spartans were hungry for a win on Saturday and it showed from the opening tip. NSU scored the game's opening 20 points, shutting down the Lady Bulldogs defensively.

Makoye Diawara got the Spartans on the board with a putback, grabbing the first of NSU's eight first-half offensive rebounds. NSU finished the day with two double-digit rebounders: Downs (12) and Lacee Savage (11).

It would take SCSU nine minutes and 14 seconds to score its first points of the afternoon. The Spartans might not have pitched a first quarter shutout, but they went into the second period with a 22-2 lead behind eight points from Deja Francis and seven by Downs.

SCSU found more success against the NSU defense in the second quarter, scoring 12 points, but the Spartans didn't let up on their offensive end of the floor. The Lady Bulldogs scored the first six points of the period, before Savage halted the momentum with back-to-back baskets.

Downs knocked down two 3-pointers before the end of the period, giving her 13 points to go along with her five first-half steals. Francis added 10 points as well.

Neither team could get anything to fall for most of the third quarter. Downs recorded the first made field goal of the quarter for either squad with under three minutes left on the clock, but the Spartans increased their lead to 31 by the end of the period. Niya Fields hit a floater through contact as the buzzer sounded and made the ensuing free throw.

With the Spartans victory not in question, two storylines developed in the final period. First, Francis knocked down two free throws for her 13th and 14th points of the game, giving her 1,000 for her career. The Spartans' bench erupted as the second free throw went through the next, aware of their teammate's milestone.

While Francis finished her chase for 1,000, Downs pursued her first career triple-double. She swiped two steals in the fourth quarter, giving her nine for the night. Downs didn't acquire her tenth, which would've tied her career-high, but pulled down her career-best 12th rebound in the game's final seconds.