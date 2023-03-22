Spartans and Pirates split Battle of the Bay doubleheader

HAMPTON, Va. — The Norfolk State University softball team split its two games on Wednesday afternoon against the Pirates of Hampton University at the Lady Pirates Softball Field in Hampton, Va. The Lady Pirates took game one 6-3 while the Spartans won game two 12-10 to conclude the days action.



Game one saw the Pirates (10-12) take an early lead in the first two innings going up 2-0 while holding the Spartans (11-12) scoreless. NSU responded by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the third inning following an Imani Moore single and a Gabby Vaughan groundout to tie the game at two runs each.



Norfolk State took the lead in the top of the fourth as Yrral Davis singled through the left side to score Alison Guckin.



A big fifth inning for Hampton put the Pirates back in the lead after scoring four runs to go ahead 6-3. HU held NSU off the scoreboard in the final two innings, but not for a lack of trying as the Spartans left two runners on the bases in the last two innings.



Game two was a tail of two halves as Hampton got out to an early 8-3 lead in the opening two frames. Norfolk State was held scoreless in the third and fourth innings, but came to life in the top of the fifth with a five-run inning. The Spartans added four more runs, two in both the sixth and seventh to claim the lead and hold on for the victory 12-10.



NSU got on the scoreboard in the first inning as Kenna Higa homered to right field and followed with a two RBI double by Moore in the second that drove in Davis and Yrral.



The fifth inning run began with a solo homer by Loren Hudson over the left centerfield wall. Brierra Tyler singled to send home Emory Shorts, while Morgan Johnson scored during an error while Davis was at-bat. Moore hit another double, this one to left center field, that scored Tyler and Davis, pulling the Spartans within a run, 9-8.



Alison Guckin singled to second base to score T.C. Watson, while Shorts crossed home plate before a double play was turned by the Pirates giving the Spartans a 10-9 lead.



HU evened the score in the bottom of the sixth inning, but NSU reclaimed the lead again in the top of the seventh as a Higa double to centerfield scored Moore and Rylie Gilbreath putting the final score at 12-10.



Imani Moore went 5-of-9 at the plate with five RBI and a run as well as two doubles on the day. Alison Guckin went 4-of-6 with two runs, an RBI, and five stolen bases.



Norfolk State takes to the field again this weekend as they hit the road heading to Baltimore, Md., to take on the Bears of Morgan State University.