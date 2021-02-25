Spartans clinch at least a share of division title

Norfolk State dominated Delaware State 86-55. At the very least they share the MEAC East title.

Norfolk State sits on top of the MEAC East division. With an 86-55 blowout over Delaware State, the Spartans clinched at least a share of the regular season division title.

Depending on the outcome of other conference games, the Spartans could own that crown themselves.

The stat that stands out the most in Wednesday night's game was the 28 turnovers NSU forced out of the Hornets.

The Spartans had four players in double figures and Jalen Hawkins led the way with 17.