Spartans cruise to 50-point season opening win

NORFOLK, Va. — Freshman George Beale Jr. made his collegiate debut by notching a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, leading seven Norfolk State players in double figures in a 109-59 thrashing of Virginia-Lynchburg on Monday night at Echols Hall.



Kris Bankston added a double-double of his own with 16 points and 12 rebounds, scoring all of his points on an array of eight athletic dunks that energized the crowd. Cahiem Brown added 15 points, Daryl Anderson 14, Joe Bryant Jr. 13, Jack Doumbia 11 and Christian Ings 10 for NSU, which outshot VUL 51.8 percent to 30.8.



Bryant got the scoring started with a 3-pointer, Ings added a pair of buckets and Beale swished a 3-pointer as the Spartan scored 10 of the game's first 13 points.



The Dragons hung around and cut their deficit to as little as 15-11 a little more than five minutes in. But NSU went on an 11-1 over the next three minutes fueled largely by its bench. Brown scored seven points in the run, including a 3-pointer, and Doumbia also nailed a triple as the lead swelled to 14.



Later, a 10-0 spurt capped by an Ings put-back slam pushed NSU's lead to 43-22. Bankston capped the half by scoring NSU's final six points of the period on slams, helping the Spartans double up the Dragons (58-29) in the opening 20 minutes.



Bankston had two more dunks in a 9-0 NSU run to start the second half. The only question that remained at that point was how large the margin of victory would be. Beale hit a free throw to send NSU over the century mark. Shortly thereafter, the lead reached as many as 52 points, 105-53, after an acrobatic shot by Gilbert Brown II.



NSU outrebounded VUL 58-29 and scored 30 second-chance points. Anderson hit four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Brown snared five boards. Ings handed out a game and career-high nine assists and had two steals.



Bankston hit 8-of-10 from the floor and Beale was 7-of-13, including 3-of-5 from long range. Doumbia hit all four of his field-goal attempts.



The Spartans are home again Wednesday to face Cairn University. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Echols Hall.