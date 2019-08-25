NORFOLK, Va. — The NSU Spartans were finalizing the little things as a team as they finished their week with an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday night at Dick Price Stadium. Various series had the first, second and third teams taking turns during the four 8:00 minute quarters. Junior quarterback, Juwan "Pootie" Carter tossed a pair of touchdowns as the Spartans open the season in a battle of the city when they travel to Old Dominion. Head Coach, Latrell Scott assessed what he was looking for at the scrimmage. "Just trying to get one last set of reps for the older guys and try to the younger guys some work."

Norfolk State's second team squad, led by quarterback, D'Andre Thomas got a 61 yard touchdown rushing score from former Nansemond River Warrior, Kevin Johnson. They achieved their goal of staying healthy, but Carter felt there was also a matter of building a strong foundation. "If I can trust you and you can trust me, we have a bond. You don't want to break that."