NORFOLK, Va.- Norfolk State feels like they're coming back with some fire this season and with good reason. The Spartans had a deceiving 4-7 record in 2017. It was a difference of 10 points over a three game period in which NSU could have reversed their record. "I've got a good football team coming back", says head coach Latrell Scott. As he enters his 4th season, he comes into 2018 with just 9 seniors.

Among those returning is quarterback, Juwan Carter. Despite being picked to finish 6th in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in a preseason poll, Scott feels, "We have a seasoned football team. "I think it's one of the first times we've come out of the spring feeling good about both sides of the ball".

