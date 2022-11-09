Spartans have balanced attack in an easy win over Highlanders

NORFOLK, Va. — Four Norfolk State players scored 16 points apiece, and Norfolk State used a fast start to the game to coast to an 87-59 win over Cairn University on Wednesday night at Echols Hall.



Christian Ings, Dana Tate Jr., Kris Bankston and Cahiem Brown all poured in 16 and Joe Bryant Jr. added 15 for the Spartans, who moved to 2-0 on the young year. Like Monday’s win over Virginia Lynchburg, this one came in convincing fashion.



NSU scored the game’s first 19 points. Ings tallied the first seven points of the night and Bankston followed with a flurry of three baskets inside as NSU pushed its lead to double digits in quick fashion. A Bryant free throw capped the 19-0 burst to start the game. T



he visiting Highlanders didn’t score until Jesse Rivera’s 3-pointer with 13:21 on the first-half clock.



The Spartan lead swelled to as much as 33 in the first half, on a pair of occasions. NSU shot 53 percent from the floor in the half while holding Cairn to 30.



A layup by Brown pushed NSU’s lead to 38 (70-32) with 12:54 left in the game. Cairn hit six 3-pointers of its 10 total in the second half, three by Mizz Nyagwegwe and two by Josh Forker, to trim the NSU deficit under 30 by the game’s conclusion.



Bankston corralled a game-high 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double to begin the season. He also blocked a career-high five shots and was 7-of-9 from the floor. Tate hit 6-of-10 from the floor, 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and also snared nine rebounds.



Ings (who also had three steals) and Bryant both handed out three assists for NSU, which shot 49 percent from the floor and 37.5 from 3-point range.



Nyagwegwe scored 15 points to pace Cairn.



The Spartans take a step up in competition this Friday, when they face No. 5 Baylor in Waco, Texas. The game is a rematch of an NCAA tournament first round game from March, won by the Bears.



