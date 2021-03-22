Spartans have high hopes for the future after NCAA Tourney

Despite the pandemic, NSU made great strides during this season that included its 1st NCAA Tournament appearance in 9 years.

NORFOLK, Va. — No matter how daunting the task was for Norfolk State, they had plenty to be proud of as they arrived back to campus Sunday afternoon. In just their second ever NCAA Tournament appearance out of the MEAC and first in 9 years, the Spartans proved they've got something.

NSU was the lone state school from Virginia of the five on the men's side of the field to register a win at the tournament which head coach, Robert Jones saw on a tweet. "It just shows the quality of this program. A lot of times, it's underrated in the state of Virginia, but we have a pretty good program", he says.