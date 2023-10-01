Spartans late comeback falls short against North Carolina A&T

NORFOLK, Va. — A valiant fourth-quarter comeback came up just short for the Norfolk State football team on Saturday, as the Spartans (2-3) dropped a home contest to North Carolina A&T State (1-3) 28-26 at William "Dick" Price Stadium. "I thought these guys weathered the storm," NSU head coach Dawson Odums said. "They battled back, made plays to get back in the game, but it takes so much out of you to climb that hill. I told the guys that nobody can question their effort." The Aggies struck first, thanks to an explosive run play. On the second play from scrimmage, Kevin White broke free for a 65-yard touchdown score up the middle of the field. Otto Kuhns found Andre Pegues for an 18-yard gain on the Spartans' first offensive play of the afternoon, but the drive stalled from there. Noah Tracey pinned the Aggies at their own five-yard line with a booming punt on the following sequence. The play proved crucial to the Spartans' momentum, as a botched snap moments later resulted in a safety, putting NSU on the board.

Norfolk State received great field position on its next drive, converting on a third-and-17 play with a deep Chris Butler reception. Grandin Willcox knocked a 28-yard field goal attempt through the uprights, trimming NCAT's lead to 7-6.



Another big play kept the Aggies in front, however. Kenji Christian found a gap in the Spartan defense, rushing for a 34-yard touchdown, his first of the afternoon.



Jaylen White got the Spartans moving on their next offensive possession, tallying multiple first down runs to enter Aggie territory. Willcox missed the ensuing field goal attempt after the NCAT defensive mounted a drive-ending stop.



Norfolk State's defense got the Spartans the ball back swiftly, but a Kuhns fumble near midfield gave A&T prime field position.



NSU would get one more chance to score in the second quarter, and this time the Spartans would capitalize. After White put together several strong runs, Kuhns scrambled out of trouble to find Pegues in the back of the end zone.



The highlight-worthy play cut North Carolina A&T's lead to 14-12 at the half.



The Aggies got off to a quick start in the third quarter, forcing a three-and-out before White broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run.



The teams traded three-and-outs on three consecutive possessions, until the Aggies made some gains through the air late in the period. Christian punched the score in at the goal line, pushing NCAT ahead 28-12.



With the Aggies knocking at the door once again a few minutes later, the Spartans looked to be on their last breath. Joseph White gave NSU a crucial gasp of air, however, picking off a tipped pass deep in NSU territory.



Xzavion Evans got to work on the ground, picking up a first down on third and short. Kevon King took the reins from there, moving the Spartans into enemy territory with a tough run and a reception from a screen pass a few plays later.



With the Spartans facing third and nine from the NCAT 39-yard line, Kuhns scrambled out of the pocket and downfield, dodging tacklers for a 37-yard gain. He found Talbert in the end zone twice from there – first for a touchdown, and again moments later for the two-point conversion.



The eight-point swing brought the Spartans within one possession, trailing 20-28 with eight minutes left on the clock.



Norfolk State's defense stepped up once again in crunch time, forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back quickly.



Kuhns connected with Jayden Homuth right away to put NSU in Aggie territory, but three consecutive incompletions brought up fourth and long. The Spartans converted, Pegues coming down with the clutch grab in traffic.



Before the Aggies could regroup, Kuhns delivered a dart to Tavian Morris in the end zone with just over two minutes remaining. The Spartans' two-point conversion attempt to tie the game fell short, as the NCAT pass rush got to Kuhns as he threw.



NSU needed an immediate stop to get another chance, but Christian put the game away with a pair of first down rushes.