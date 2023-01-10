Spartan women move to 2-0 in MEAC with gritty road win against the Hornets

The Spartans (14-3, 2-0 MEAC) held the Hornets to 11-of-58 shooting (19.0 percent), including 1-of-15 from behind the arc (6.7 percent). It marked the worst shooting performance for 3-point land by an NSU opponent this season.



Camille Downs sparked the Spartans with eight points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Kierra Wheeler led the team on the glass, pulling in nine rebounds while adding two blocks.



Niya Fields opened the game with a 3-pointer, assisted by Deja Francis. Francis provided a fast break and-one basket in the final minute of the first quarter, before Fields swiped a steal for another score to put NSU ahead 14-6.



Another steal-and-score from Francis helped the Spartans maintain their advantage, before Mahoganie Williams knocked down a mid-range jumper to expand the lead to nine. In addition to her five points and six rebounds, Williams anchored the defense with five blocks.



Norfolk State took a seven-point lead into halftime, holding that margin for most of the third quarter. Needing a big shot for some separation, Downs provided just that when she launched one from deep to expand Norfolk State's lead to double digits heading into the fourth quarter.



Downs and Fields both supplied crafty passes on back-to-back possessions, both setting up Crystal White buckets. Francis and Diawara scored additional inside points in the final minutes, as the Spartans earned their third straight victory.



Norfolk State will face Howard (6-9, 2-0) at Echols Hall on Saturday, a rematch of the 2022 MEAC Tournament championship game.

