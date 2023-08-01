Spartans open conference play with win over UMES, 57-46

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State men's basketball got its quest for a MEAC three-peat going on the right foot Saturday, taking down Maryland Eastern Shore 57-46 at Echols Hall in the Spartans' first conference matchup of the 2022-23 campaign.



The defending back-to-back MEAC regular season and tournament champions led by just one at halftime, but used an efficient second half to earn their 19th consecutive home victory. Norfolk State has now won five of its last six conference openers.



Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans (11-5, 1-0 MEAC) with 15 points and seven assists, tying his career high in the latter category. Kris Bankston cleaned the glass with 12 rebounds, his fourth game of the season with double-digit rebounds.



Norfolk State's quick pace helped the team get off to a blazing start, scoring the game's first 11 points. The Spartans wasted no time heating up from deep in that stretch, starting with a 3-pointer by Daryl Anderson before two more from Nyzaiah Chambers.



Bryant drained another long ball to put NSU ahead 14-1, but the Hawks regained their momentum late in the first half with multiple tough baskets. A pair of 3-pointers helped UMES even the game at 18.



A second-chance layup by Terrance Jones pushed NSU ahead by four, but UMES responded with a 5-0 run to take its first lead of the night. It would turn out to be the Hawks' only lead of the evening, as Bryant sank a buzzer-beating mid-range jumper to give NSU a one-point advantage at the break.



Jones continued his strong showing off the bench in the second half, setting up an Anderson layup with a steal, before notching two points for himself on a fastbreak moments later. The sophomore guard finished the evening with eight points, five rebounds, and two assists.



Bankston got the arena rocking with multiple jaw-dropping dunks, including a one-handed alley-oop slam from Cahiem Brown's lob pass. Bryant got an acrobatic layup to fall with a foul in the final minutes, putting the finishing touches on the Spartans' victory.



Norfolk State looks to continue its hot stretch at Delaware State on Monday at 7:30 p.m.