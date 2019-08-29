NORFOLK, Va. — "Stand up" is the 2019 motto for Norfolk State football. They're hoping to do just that and pull off an upset in the season opener. The Spartans take on ODU in the Monarchs rebuilt stadium this Saturday evening.

NSU head coach Latrell Scott is entering his fifth season on job. Somewhat remarkably, the Spartans have had the same record every year of his run. They have been 4-7.

With a little more experience on the team this year, Scott is thinking his team should be improved. He says, "I think we're ready to go. I just told the guys, it's been one of the better training camps I've been associated with. I think that comes with maturity. Our team's older. They're wiser. We've been there. We've taken our lumps. And we talked all summer about standing up."