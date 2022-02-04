Spartans retooling things in spring football beginning at QB

Norfolk State lost one of the school's most prolific passers in Juwan Carter last season to graduation.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State doing a bit of do over when it comes to their roster in spring football. The Spartans were among many schools that didn't have a spring session last season due to the pandemic. They wound up with a short learning curve in head coach Dawson Odum's first year, but managed an impressive 6-5 season that included a 6 game win streak.

This time around everyone feels a big difference by getting work in this time of the year. "I think you can more", says Odums. "You're able to put more on their plate".

Running back, J.J. Davis feels the change. "It's very helpful. In the fall we had to rush everything. Everybody was new. We were trying to figure out the coaches, but now we have time to build."

Among the biggest voids to fill for NSU is at quarterback. Gone is school's most prolific passer in Juwan "Pootie" Carter. Right now it's a bit crowded under center. One of the names to look out for would be Otto Kuhns, a transfer from Eastern Illinois. Odums feels it's too early to tell. "No. Don't have a good idea at all."