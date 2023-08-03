Spartans roll in round 1 of MEAC

NSU started slow offensively, but shook off the tourney jitters for a comfortable victory over South Carolina State

NORFOLK, Va. — The best defense in the MEAC was there right off the bat. A regular season full of stifling opposing offenses continued right into the postseason. Norfolk State allowed just 4 points in the opening quarter of the 2023 MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament.

The offense took a little longer to arrive at The Scope. The Spartans scored 9 in the first quarter. Coach Larry Vickers knows how long this team has been waiting for this opportunity, surmising they may have pressed just a bit to start the game.

"This teams goal is to cut the nets down, so we were a little, maybe uptight. It happens, the human element of the game," said the freshly minted MEAC Coach of the Year.

If there was any uptightness to this group, it dissipated quickly and exponentially. The Spartans increased their scoring totals each quarter going forward, culminating with a 23 point 4th quarter en route to a 61-37 victory.

Kierra Wheeler assumed a starring role for the Spartans. In the forward's first ever MEAC Tournament game she notched a 21 point 10 rebound double double, chipping in 2 steals and a block. Wheeler's efficiency was striking, 7/12 from the field and 7/7 from the line resulted in a performance that felt effortless at times.

Crystal White added 9 points on 3 3's and Niya Fields had 7 points and 4 rebounds for the Spartans, who were without MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Camille Downs due to a concussion.