Spartans seeking improvement as camp gets underway

NORFOLK, Va. — Back to work for Norfolk State football as they got on the field. Head coach Dawson Odums enters his third season at the helm for the Spartans.

All indications are the defense is getting into shape, but there's been a change on the offensive side of the ball with a new coordinator in Ray Pickering who came over from the University of Texas.

The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a rough 2-9 season from 2022.

"We did more good than bad", said Odums as they had their first practice on Tuesday in pads. "That's what is pleasing to you as a coach. I thought the effort was great."

Odums added that, "The attention to detail was there after four practices. Now we get into that second week. This is the most challenging week of camp. You start putting in a little bit more."